News Journal invites public to submit recipes













Do you have a time-honored family recipe that you would like to share with News Journal readers?

We invite you to submit your most cherished recipes for possible print in the newspaper. Send in the full detailed recipe along with your contact information, either by e-mail or regular mail, or drop them off at either our Williamsburg or Corbin locations.

We will select recipes to appear in the News Journal’s Cook’s Corner in future issues. You may also include information about where the recipe originated.

Was it was your grandmother’s original recipe?

Along with contact information, submit a photo yourself and a photo of the finished masterpiece. Space restrictions and quality will determine usage of information and photos.

Mail to: Cook’s Corner, The News Journal, PO Box 1524, Corbin, KY 40702 or email to: society@corbinnewsjournal.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!