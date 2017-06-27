By Teresa Brooks

Airman Hinkle graduates military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Willaim O. Hinkle graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Hinkle is the son of Oscar J. Hinkle and husband of Megan E. Hinkle, both of Corbin, Ky.

He is a 2011 graduate of Williamsburg Independent High School, Williamsburg, Ky.