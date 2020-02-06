Newman to speak at Southern KY Chamber of Commerce luncheon Feb. 11











The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will welcome a special guest speaker who is dedicated to “making Kentucky’s Appalachia a better place to live, work, grow and thrive.”

Melissa Newman, Executive Director of Regional Programming and Regional Stewardship, at Eastern Kentucky University will speak at the chamber’s monthly membership luncheon next Tuesday, Feb. 11, at The Corbin Center. The luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m. Cost for the meal is $12. The public is invited to attend.

Newman is also a part-time professor within EKU’s Department of Communication. She is also the faculty supervisor for EKU’s public relations students who work to support marketing efforts for Shaping Our Appalachian Region, East Kentucky Leadership Foundation and The Promise Zone.

Prior to Newman’s work in academia, she enjoyed a 25-year career in media, first as an award-winning journalist, then public relations practitioner and finally as a non-profit fundraiser and grant writer in higher education. Melissa also holds a doctorate degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Research from Eastern Kentucky University. She received a Master’s degree in Education with a communication specialty, and Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a minor in communication, from Union College. Melissa resides in Richmond, KY with her husband.