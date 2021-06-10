Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Newest section of West Ky. 92 scheduled to open on June 17

Posted On 10 Jun 2021
The newest section of West Ky. 92 in Whitley County is scheduled to be opened to traffic on June 17.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said traffic will be shifted onto the new driving lanes between Jellico Creek Bridge and Old Jellico Creek Road before shifting back to existing Ky. 92.

This new section is approximately one mile in length.

Officials stated that motorists are advised to slow down and pay close attention to signage as they travel through the work zone.

“The date scheduled for the traffic shift may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays,” officials noted.

Motorists may access travel and traffic conditions online at goky.ky.gov.

