Previous Story
New W’burg merchants’ group wants new tourism director named soon
Posted On 15 Apr 2021
Comment: 0
A newly created Williamsburg merchants’ group would like to see a new Williamsburg Tourism Director named sooner rather than later, the group told the Williamsburg City Council during its monthly meeting Monday.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us