Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

New W’burg merchants’ group wants new tourism director named soon

Posted On 15 Apr 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

A newly created Williamsburg merchants’ group would like to see a new Williamsburg Tourism Director named sooner rather than later, the group told the Williamsburg City Council during its monthly meeting Monday.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Scaled back W’burg water park plans cut pool, but keep ballfields

Posted On 14 Apr 2021
, By
0

W’burg water loss rate drops 17 percent after major leak fixed

Posted On 13 Mar 2021
, By
0

W’burg City Council agrees to lease property for veteran’s treatment facilty

Posted On 12 Mar 2021
, By
0

W’burg waterpark expansion project slowed by ballooning costs

Posted On 11 Mar 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal