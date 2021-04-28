New Sanders statue to be unveiled











The Corbin Tourism Commission is set to unveil a life-size, chainsaw carved statue of Corbin most famous citizen – Colonel Harland Sanders – on May 5 at the Corbin Welcome Center.

The statue was created by local chainsaw carving couple J&K Carvers. The duo also created all of the pieces for the Christmas Village at the ice-skating rink during the winter.

Director of Tourism Maggy Kriebel said that she met J&K Carvers, Jerry and Kim Eaton, at Octoberfest after seeing their work.

“Their work was so amazing,” said Kriebel. “I kept in touch with them and they ended up doing Christmas open house as well.”

The idea for the Sanders Statue came from Colonel Fest. The idea was to have a statue at the tourism office which would increase traffic to the office, and provide a photo spot for tourists.

Kriebel said she approached the Eaton’s and asked if they could do the statue, and they agreed to take on the project.

The statue is based on a photograph of the Colonel and with the pedestal will stand approximately 6-foot-tall and weigh over 1,000 pounds.

Sanders will be standing with his cane in the statue.

The duo has been working on the statue since around late February.

While the idea was to have the statue at Colonel Fest, Kriebel said that she realized that the statue was much bigger and deserved its own event, hence the unveiling.

“We love our Colonel,” said Kriebel. “He is the most famous citizen of the state of Kentucky. He has the most recognizable image in the world.”

“What we really want to do is highlight the talent of our artists in this area as well as kind of uphold some of our history in the city and recognize Colonel Sanders,” said Kriebel. “We are super excited about the tourists and guests coming to our city, and being able to come to the welcome center, to take photographs.”

“It’s [visitor photographs with the statue] going to bring that much more attention to the City of Corbin. That in and of itself is exciting, as well as bring attention to J&K Carvers.”