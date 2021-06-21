New Mitch McConnell State Director Robbin Taylor meets with local officials











New Mitch McConnell State Director Robbin Taylor met with several local officials and citizens on June 8th to discuss challenges facing the Corbin and Williamsburg area.

Ms. Taylor met with Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, State Senator Robert Stivers, Bruce Carpenter, Judge Pat White Jr., District Court Clerk Gary Barton, and McConnell supporters Terry and Marion Forcht.

Taylor was named Mitch McConnell’s new State Director for Kentucky in December of 2020. She previously worked for McConnell from 1991 to 2000 as his South Central Kentucky Field Representative in Bowling Green.