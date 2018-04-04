Previous Story
New Mexican restaurant opens on Main Street
Posted On 04 Apr 2018
Comment: 0
Another restaurant option officially came to life in Corbin Monday as Si Senor Mexican Restaurant opened its doors.
The new restaurant, offering, “authentic Mexican food,” is located at 1600 South Main Street adjacent to Woods Realty.
The restaurant, operated by Imer Lopez, opens for lunch at 11 a.m.
“We will be delighted to have you,” Lopez said in announcing the opening on the restaurant’s Facebook page.