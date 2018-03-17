New LED sign installed at Williamsburg tourism office













The Williamsburg Tourism Commission now has a new way to spread news about upcoming events in town.

A new LED sign was installed outside the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center late last month.

“This sign is going to help us be able to announce all kinds of different activities going on. It is something that has been needed. I really like it,” said Williamsburg Tourism Director Alvin Sharpe. “We can put up videos. We can put everything on it. It is completely digital, and I am very happy with it so far.”

Sharpe said that Sign Plus out of Florida installed the new sign 9.5 feet wide and 5.6 feet tall sign.

In addition, there is a section at the top of the sign that is 2.4 feet high and 9.5 feet wide that displays, the words “Williamsburg Tourism” with the city logo on one side of the words and the tourism logo on the other side, which will stay the same.

“It is the same company that put the Williamsburg City School sign up and that is where I got the idea,” Sharpe said.

He said that the city has needed something to alert visitors about tourism-related information since the am radio broadcast for visitors has been down.

“I’d like to get that radio station back up down the road,” Sharpe added.

The new sign cost about $20,000, which the Williamsburg Tourism Commission paid for with some money that it had set aside. The sign purchase won’t affect any other ongoing projects.

Sharpe noted the tourism commission is adding seven new sites at the Kentucky Splash RV Park, which is already booked up for the upcoming 25th Annual Gateway to the Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree this fall.

So far there are over 119 Jeeps that have already preregistered, which is the most ever at this point in the year.

“We will go well over 300 Jeeps this year,” Sharpe said.

He noted that during the first few years of the jamboree there were only about 60 Jeeps total that participated.