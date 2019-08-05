New Laurel County Correctional Center to open in September











After more than two years of work, construction on the new $25 million Laurel County Correctional Facility is expected to be completed in late September.

Jailer Jamie Mosley said the facility located on Hammock Road in the Fariston community between London and Lily will have 668 permanent beds, compared to the 300 beds in the existing facility.

“It will have the kitchen, laundry and infrastructure to accommodate 1,000 beds,” Mosley said noting, unlike the current jail in London, the site offers room to expand if necessary.

“It is not just the ability to expand, but it was built so, if that ever became a necessity, we could do it without affecting the daily operations,” he said.

In addition, Mosley said it will offer space for more inmate vocational training, including a welding program, and court-ordered substance abuse programs.

“We will also have more room for faith-based programs,” Mosley said. “There are a tremendous number of faith-based organizations in Laurel County. This will allow more of those who want to volunteer at the facility to participate.”

When the new facility opens, the existing facility will not go dark.

Mosley said the plan is to house male inmates at the new jail, while keeping the females at the current facility.

Mosley said he is already hearing from jailers in other counties concerning the possibility housing inmates in Laurel County.

“It will help with overcrowding throughout the state,” Mosley said adding between state inmates and those from other counties that will generate additional revenue for Laurel County.

With the new facility, Mosley said he will be looking to add approximately 10 additional staff members on top of the 80 he currently has.

Mosley said the $25 million cost is approximately $10 million less than the original estimate.

A portion of that savings came from having work release inmates doing a portion of the work, including weekly site cleanup, painting and epoxy coating the showers.