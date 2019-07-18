New Knox County Detention Center weeks from completion











The construction of the new 310 bed Knox County Jail is nearing completion and “The building should be commissioned in the coming weeks,” said Doug Smith, Construction Manager, Codell Construction Company.

According to Smith, “Exterior work is almost complete. The parking lot, striping, sidewalks, flagpole and lighting has been installed.”

“We are looking for some dry weather to finish out the topsoil and seed the site,” said Smith, and “security fencing is in progress.”

“The interior is also nearing completion,” he went on. “The HVAC system, security system, laundry and kitchen has been installed and is going through its final startups and testing. Final touchups and caulking for the painting are almost complete.”

“Detention doors and hardware have been installed and integrated programming of these systems is well underway,” said Smith, and “detention furnishings are being bolted down.”

He went on to say, “The emergency generator, sewage grinder and oil water separator have been installed along with all of the electrical switchgear and all are completely functional.”

“The security controls, lighting controls, heating and cooling controls and smoke evacuation system are the last items of construction and several crews are working diligently with wiring, programing, and system check outs to complete these final systems,” he said.

“Training will start soon, along with final inspections; and the team will seek final, county and state approval for all systems,” he added, and “System review and acceptance are (also) all in the final weeks.”

Smith concluded by saying, “The construction team is looking forward to turning over the building to Knox County and appreciates the outstanding support we have received from both the Knox County government representatives and from the community as a whole.”