New health clinic at WCMS offers COVID, and other testing

Posted On 04 Dec 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

A new health clinic has opened at Whitley County Middle School.

COVID Test: Family Health Care is now operating a health clinic out of Whitley County Middle School that is for district students, staff, employees and their family members. Above, one person is scene getting a COVID-19 test outside the clinic recently.

Family Health Care will operate a clinic there with nurse practitioner Brittany Slone available from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to see patients.

The health clinic is set up for the students and staff of the Whitley County school district and their families. Telehealth visits are also available.

Services available at the clinic include: flu/strep testing, basic labs, urinalysis, urine cultures, urine drug screens, DOT (Department of Transportation) physicals, sports/school physicals, and various injections, such as Rocephin, Decadron, Toradol, flu, TDAP and TB skin tests, and pregnancy tests.

The clinic will also offer rapid COVID testing.

At the Family Health Care clinic, the rapid COVID test is performed which means you will have your results before you leave campus. This testing will be done in the parking lot while you wait in your car.

The clinic can be reached by calling 539-2402.

The News Journal