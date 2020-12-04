New health clinic at WCMS offers COVID, and other testing











A new health clinic has opened at Whitley County Middle School.

Family Health Care will operate a clinic there with nurse practitioner Brittany Slone available from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to see patients.

The health clinic is set up for the students and staff of the Whitley County school district and their families. Telehealth visits are also available.

Services available at the clinic include: flu/strep testing, basic labs, urinalysis, urine cultures, urine drug screens, DOT (Department of Transportation) physicals, sports/school physicals, and various injections, such as Rocephin, Decadron, Toradol, flu, TDAP and TB skin tests, and pregnancy tests.

The clinic will also offer rapid COVID testing.

At the Family Health Care clinic, the rapid COVID test is performed which means you will have your results before you leave campus. This testing will be done in the parking lot while you wait in your car.

The clinic can be reached by calling 539-2402.