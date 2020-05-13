New Forcht Bank safety measures will allow for return of walk-in traffic











With talk of re-opening the economy beginning to dominate the national conversation, businesses everywhere are making the adjustments necessary to bring customers back through the doors in a safe and secure manner.

At Forcht Bank, that means once again opening lobbies up to walk-in traffic without an appointment. Effective Wednesday, May 13, that will be the case, but those planning to visit their local bank branch will need to be made aware of a few guidelines.

“We will be expanding out lobby accessibility to 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. without an appointment,” explained Forcht Bank Marketing Director Andrew Miller. “If you visit outside of those hours, it will require an appointment.”

“We will have bank representatives outside to greet customers as they come in, and we will be limiting the number of people that can be inside the bank at one time. The amount of people will depend on each individual location, but if it reaches maximum capacity at any time we will begin creating a line to come in. We will also practice social distancing with markers on the ground both inside and outside the building.”

Miller added that all customers wishing to come inside the lobby will be required to wear a mask. If a customer chooses not to wear a mask, he said that drive-thru, mobile and online options will remain available to serve all of their banking needs.

In addition to these safety measures, sneeze guards have been installed at all teller stations, and hand sanitizer will be made available to help protect both customer and employee. Bank employees will be required to wear face masks as well, and some will be required to wear gloves. A thorough cleaning of all common areas will be carried out at least twice a day.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their understanding and their patience as we have had to rapidly adapt to this coronavirus epidemic,” Miller said. “With the health and well-being of our customers and our staff in mind, this new setup will remain in effect until further notice.”