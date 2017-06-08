By Mark White

A Corbin man, who is charged with shooting and killing two people early Wednesday morning at a residence just outside the Corbin city limits, had been at the same residence days earlier to confront at least one of the people living there about supposedly robbing him, according to court documents.

“He stated he was unarmed but wanted to ‘beat their *$$,” Kentucky State Police Detective James Royal wrote on Paul E. Parsons arrest citation about his earlier visit to the home.

About 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, Parsons, 47, was charged with two counts of murder and first-degree burglary in connection with the shooting deaths of Denver Nicely, 47, of Corbin, and Joshua C. Wernicke, 29, of Keavy.