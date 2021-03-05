New COVID-19 cases were low Friday in Whitley, Bell counties











The Whitley County Health Department announced three additional COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 3,400.

There are currently 79 active cases of which five people are hospitalized. A total of 3,289 people have been released from isolation in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Health Department has reported a total of 32 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities with the five most recent deaths being reported on Feb. 22.

The Whitley County Health Department administered 103 first doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.

The Whitley County Health Department has received a total of 4,537 requests for the COVID-19 vaccine, and has a total waitlist of 1,264 people. Since Dec. 28, 1,020 doses have been administered.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 21.3.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported three new individual COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 2,794.

There are currently 65 active individual cases, of which five people are hospitalized.

The Bell County Health Department has announced a total of 38 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death being reported on Feb. 26.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 30.2.

Knox County

As of 5:30 p.m., the Knox County Kentucky Health Department had not posted a COVID-19 update Friday.

Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 41.7 Friday, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department is no longer releasing COVID-19 numbers Tuesday through Friday, and instead is issuing a weekly COVID-19 update every Monday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 24.4 Friday, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 920 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 409,345.

Beshear reported 22 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,754.

Beshear said 606 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 179 are in intensive care.

As of Friday, 17 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Lyon County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 335.8. Clay County has the second highest rate at 51.7. Monroe County the lowest incidence rate at 1.3.