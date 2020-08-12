New COVID-19 cases reported in Bell, Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties Tuesday











Additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Bell, Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties Tuesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported four new cases Tuesday, four new cases Monday, three new cases Saturday, four new cases Friday, and seven new cases Thursday.

Bell County now has 75 active cases, including 10 who are hospitalized: a 66-year-old male, a 74-year-old male, a 70-year-old male, an 83-year-old male, a 79-year-old female, a 72-year-old male, a 73-year-old female, a 75-year-old male, another 75-year-old male and a 69-year-old female.

Bell County has had a total of 315 COVID-19 cases, including 240 people, who have recovered.

The Bell County Health Department reported its third COVID-19 fatality in six days Monday.

Monday’s victim was an 85-year-old female. Friday’s victim was a 68-year-old male, and last Wednesday’s victim was an 81-year-old male.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday all of whom are recovering at home.

Tuesday’s cases include a six-year-old male, a 40-year-old male, and a 63-year-old female.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 11 new cases Monday, three new cases Sunday, eight new COVID-19 cases Saturday, five new cases Friday, and 10 new cases Thursday.

The Laurel County Health Department has a total of 442 cases, including: 217 recovered cases, and 220 active cases, of which eight are hospitalized, and 212 are isolating at home.

Laurel County has had five COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent death happening on Aug. 6.

A total of 10,104 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Laurel County as of Aug. 10.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 16 new cases Monday, five new cases Friday, and nine new cases Thursday.

Knox County has a total of 55 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 245 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

Knox County reported its eighth COVID-19 fatality on July 23, which was the eighth patient to die from Christian Health Center in Corbin. The first five patients had pre-existing conditions. The status of the last three is unknown.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, two new cases Monday, seven new cases Friday, and eight new cases Thursday.

Whitley County now has a total of 164 COVID-19 cases, including 83 active cases. Four Whitley County residents are isolating in the hospital, and 79 Whitley County residents are isolating at home.

A total of 80 Whitley County patients have been released from isolation.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation.

Since June 8, Whitley County has had 153 additional cases diagnosed.

On July 21, Whitley County reported its only COVID-19 death.

Out of the 164 Whitley County cases, 20 patients were under the age of 18, 10 patients were ages 18-20, 32 patients were ages 21-30, 35 patients were ages 31-40, 21 patients were ages 41-50, 16 patients were ages 51-60, 13 patients were ages 61-70, 14 patients were age 71-80, and three patients were over age 80.

Other cases

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported one new case in McCreary County Monday, which involves a 48-year-old male, who is self-isolating but still symptomatic. One McCreary County COVID-19 patient was also released from isolation Monday.

McCreary County has had a total of 46 COVID-19 cases, including 10 active cases, who are all self-isolated. 36 McCreary County cases that have recovered.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 562 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including 18 cases involving children ages five and under, and eight new deaths.

Statewide there have been 35,793 total positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 783 total deaths from the virus. More than 711,017 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 8,819 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.