New COVID-19 cases continue to rise significantly in Whitley, Laurel, Knox counties











The Whitley County Health Department announced 38 additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,404.

There are currently 195 active cases, of which nine are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 53.2.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 72 additional cases of COVID–19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 2,591.

There are currently 1008 active cases, of which 32 are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 53.1.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 27 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,280.

Two of the new cases involved children, officials stated.

There are currently 201 active cases in Knox County.

With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 37.6.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 13 additional COVID–19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,289.

There are currently 200 active cases, of which eight are hospitalized.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 48.3.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4,151 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 183,168.

Beshear reported 35 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,943.

Beshear said 1,777 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 441 are in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, 114 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Breckinridge, Cumberland, Meade, Nicholas, Russell and Webster counties are orange zones.

Elliott County has the highest incidence rate at 152.