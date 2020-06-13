New COVID–19 cases confirmed Saturday in Whitley, Knox counties











Officials at the Whitley County Health Department and Knox County Health Department each confirmed one new COVID–19 case Saturday.

This newest case brings the total number of Whitley County residents confirmed to have contracted the virus to 15.

Of those 15 cases, four remain active, with 11 other patients having recovered.

Three of the four are hospitalized, while the other patient is remaining in isolation at home.

Contrary to what has been experienced in other areas of the state, the majority of the infected patients in Whitley County have been under age 50.

According to information provided by the health department, two of the patients have been in the 41-50 age bracket, four have been in the 31 to 40 age bracket, three have bee in the 18 to 30 age bracket, and one has been younger than 18.

One patient was age 51 to 60, two have been 61 to 70, and two have been 71 to 80.

The current case marks the fourth confirmed case in the last week.

More information is available on the Whitley County Health Department Facebook page.

Knox County

The newest case in Knox County brings the total there to 12 confirmed cases.

Knox County officials noted they are in the process of performing a contact investigation with anyone the patient may have been in contact with recently.

“These individuals will be notified as soon as they have been identified,” officials stated in announcing the new case on the Knox County Health Department Facebook page. “If you are not contacted by this office, then you are considered as having no more risk than the general public at this time.”