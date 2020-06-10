New COVID-19 case diagnosed in Whitley County, two in Laurel County Tuesday











New COVID-19 cases are starting to increase locally with Whitley County and Laurel County both reporting two new cases since Monday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported its 12th COVID-19 case Monday, and its 13th COVID-19 case Tuesday. Both patients are isolating at home.

Whitley County’s first 11 COVID-19 cases have all been released from isolation. The last of those COVID-19 cases was reported on May 17.

The majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the 13 Whitley County cases, one patient is under the age of 18, two patients are ages 18-30, four patients are ages 31-40, two patients are ages 41-50, one patient is age 51-60, two patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported its 22nd COVID-19 case late Thursday afternoon, and its 23rd and 24th cases Tuesday.

These were the first cases that have been reported in Laurel County since May 8.

Out of the 24 cases, two are deceased, 19 have recovered and the three newest patients are isolating at home.

Out of the Laurel County cases, five patients are ages 18-30, six patients are ages 31-40, one patient is age 41-50, four patients are ages 51-60, seven patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Bell County

Bell County didn’t report its first COVID-19 case until May 16, and now has multiple confirmed cases.

On Monday, the Bell County Health Department reported its fourth COVID-19 case.

Previously on June 1, the Bell County Health Department also reported its fourth COVID-19 case, but in a comment on its own Facebook post Monday, the health department indicated that the person reported with the prior fourth case did have a physical Bell County address, but was diagnosed in another county and is being quarantined, followed up with and counted in that county.

Knox County

Knox County reported its ninth and tenth COVID-19 cases on May 30, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Knox County’s first eight COVID-19 cases have all been released from isolation.

Out of the first eight Knox County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, one patient was ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, and two patients are ages 51-60, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Other cases

McCreary County reported its 13th COVID-19 case on May 9, but all 13 cases have now been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 11,708 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 477 deaths from the virus. At least 287,597 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,365 people have recovered, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.