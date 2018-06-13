New business speculative building to be constructed in Corbin













With previous spec buildings helping to entice three companies to set up shop in Corbin over the last 15 years, the Southeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Development Authority is beginning construction on a new spec building.

Bruce Carpenter, Executive Director of the Southeast Kentucky Industrial Development Authority announced to the Corbin City Commission Monday night during its quarterly work session meeting that bids have been opened on the proposed 57,000 square feet building to be located on the Woodbine Connector Road near the end of SE Business Drive.

“It will be very similar in size to our previous spec buildings,” Carpenter told the commissioners explaining that it would include 5,000 feet of office space and have 30 feet of clearance in the manufacturing areas.

The previous spec buildings have helped to draw Pepsi Cola/Breaktime Vending, Kowa and North American Sticks to the area, creating more than 200 new jobs.

Carpenter said the proposed location needs very little excavating site work before construction may begin.

Upon questioning from the commissioners, Carpenter said there are 200 to 250 acres of land suitable for building remaining in the park.

Included in that are two sites that could easily hold much larger facilities.

Carpenter added that he is in the process of responding to two requests for information on projects that are seeking facilities measuring 150,000 square feet.

Carpenter said construction on the new spec building is expected to begin within the next 90 days.