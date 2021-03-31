Previous Story
New bride arrested after allegedly stabbing husband
Posted On 31 Mar 2021
Comment: 0
Tag: arrested, bride, Loretta E. Rice, recently married, stabbing
The honeymoon appears to be over for a Williamsburg couple as police say a verbal domestic situation ended with the woman stabbing the man last Thursday night.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us