Never fear, Captain Tennis is here!













If you’re a tennis player or enthusiast living in the area, chances are good that you have heard about Captain Tennis lately. But just who is this masked ace with a shield and cape?

Luckily, the “superhero” answered the call to stop by the News Journal offices to shed some light on his mission, his special abilities and much more…

NJ: What are you hoping to accomplish, Captain Tennis?

CT: I want to keep people from getting hit with tennis balls whenever possible, and make sure that no one has their tennis racquets stolen. I also want to provide racquets to everyone that wants to play.

NJ: We have seen some of you recent Facebook posts, including your workout video. You’re looking pretty buff…

CT: Thank you.

NJ: You’re welcome. We’ve also noticed that you have visited with many different local tennis teams. What have you been telling those players that you meet?

CT: I like to tell them to drink their milk, take their vitamins and always follow their coaches’ instructions. Also, I want them to know that it is within their power to be as good as they want to be.

NJ: We have to know – how did you get your powers?

CT: I was once your average high school tennis coach. One day I walked past a sports science laboratory, and a stray radioactive tennis ball flew out a window and struck me in the head. I woke up several hours later with amazing abilities in all things tennis.

NJ: That is truly an amazing story. By the way, has anyone ever told you that you look like former CHS tennis head coach Donnie Head?

CT: Yes, I have been told that before.

NJ: Do you think your actions will inspire other sports-related superheroes to come forward?

CT: I certainly hope so. Perhaps other coaches should walk past a radioactive sports science laboratory and see what happens.

NJ: Well Captain, we do appreciate your time. If folks want to learn more about you where should they look?

CT: Follow along with my heroics on the Mountain Tennis Circuit (MTC) Facebook page, and if anyone is ever in need of my help, just hold up a sign that reads “CAPTAIN TENNIS.” I’ll be there to serve up justice!