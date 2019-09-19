Netflix is too overwhelming to properly enjoy











I just broke up with Netflix.

It was sudden and abrupt. We had a long relationship, but it just had to end.

I didn’t “let her down easy,” so to speak. Didn’t even really call or text. Just did the deed swiftly with the click of a mouse button.

Sorry Netflix. It wasn’t you, it was me.

Maybe that’s not true. Maybe it WAS you.

I couldn’t stand the pressure anymore. When I saw a story about how the streaming content service planned to debut something like 27 new series between now and the end of the year … I just couldn’t do it anymore. I’m getting entertainment fatigue. There would literally be times where I just scrolled through all the available movies and shows on Netflix, put a whole bunch of them in my watchlist, then get tired and never end of watching anything. Or, worse, I’d intend to watch something, but be paralyzed by debilitating indecision.

There’s just SO MUCH to choose from, and so little precious time.

Plus, I feel like Netflix was starting to be a little unfaithful to me. Using me. Taking advantage of my kindness.

When I first subscribed, years ago, it was $7 or $8. I never really paid attention too much to what I’d been paying. I looked the other day … over $14! That’s just wasted money for content to sit there that I have no time to watch.

I think there is such a thing as too much choice. Having an endless library of interested, well-produced entertainment content can be exhausting. You feel almost obligated to try to watch it all. Maybe it’s just my completionist attitude coming through. And Netflix was always pressuring me to watch all of it by sending emails and making recommendations. Netflix is very pushy that way.

I’m starting to think if I LESS television watching options, I might actually get MORE enjoyment out of what I do have.

So, bye Netflix. Perhaps we will hook up again one day.

Fair warning to Hulu … you’re next!

SOME OTHER STUFF

• Eggfest this past week in Corbin was amazing! Trouble is, I get full way before I want to really stop eating. There is just so much to try. One of the best events we have annually, in my opinion.

• I’ve covered every Lion’s Chase race ever held for this newspaper. All eight of them! Honestly, I just don’t know how people do it. I’ve had numerous people tell me it’s, by far, the best obstacle course race they run. Many of them have participated in more famous races like Tough Mudder, Spartan Race and Warrior Dash.

That’s high praise! It’s been a great addition to our local culture.

• Speaking of quality entertainment and events, the Fine Arts Association show this past weekend — The Tamburitzans — is one of those things you just have to see to believe. I’d been looking forward to that performance for months, and it didn’t disappoint.