Net profit filing deadline extended for Whitley County Occupational Tax











(Williamsburg, KY) – In an effort to help the businesses in Whitley County, the Whitley County Occupational Tax Office and Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. have agreed to extend the deadline for filing of 2019 net profit license fee returns and payment of any net profit license fee due April 15, 2020.

Due to tax deadline extensions by the IRS, 2019 net profit returns due April 15, 2020, will now be due in the Whitley County Occupational Tax office no later than July 15, 2020, to avoid penalty and interest. No further action is needed to request an extension.

As, of July 16, 2020, accounts not paid will begin drawing penalty and interest.

Please note , this extension applies only to 2019 net profit license fee returns and payments due April 15, 2020. This does not apply to quarterly payroll withholding returns and payments.

All other returns are due by the due date on the form. Those payments and returns will need to be mailed by the due date to P.O. Box 268, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

If you have any questions, you may call 606-539-0477. Due to current restrictions, we are unable to meet with taxpayers in our office. You can call the number above if you need assistance.