By Teresa Brooks

Nelson Genole Strunk, 78, of Pilot Drive, Williamsburg, departed this life on Friday, May 12, 2017 at the Hillcrest Health and Rehab Center in Corbin.

He was born on May 12, 1939 in Williams-burg, to Lloyd Strunk and Nora Moore Strunk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Nora Strunk; wife, Betty Cox Strunk; grandson, Charley McIntosh; and sister, Evelyn Canada.

He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Hampton (husband Jimmy) of Knoxville and April McIntosh (husband Ernie) of Williamsburg; son, Rev. Lenny Strunk (wife Deborah) of Williamsburg; eight grandchildren, Ashley Vandygriff, Taylor Hampton, Jordan Hampton, Tasha Moses, Morgan McIntosh, Peyton McIntosh, Zoee McIntosh, and Emily-Ann Woods; two great grandchildren, Danny Moses and Abby Moses; sister, Sylvia Canada of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside services were held Sunday, May 14, at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rob Powers officiating.

He was laid to rest Piney Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.