









Nelson Eddie “Amos” Miller, 78, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Born in Corbin, he was the son of the late Steeley Miller and Edna Merrick Miller. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Willa Dean Martin Miller; brother, Harry Miller; and sisters, Wilma Senters and Norma Haggard.

Amos was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He was retired as Corbin Recreation Director with over 30 years of service. He had also been Mayor of Corbin, a long-time Corbin City Commissioner, and a Knox County truancy officer.

He is survived by his children, Mary Miller Smith (Jeff), Amie Miller Marcum (Greg), Sam Amos Miller (Krystal), Cindy Wagner (Mark), and Eddie Wayne Martin; grandchildren, Josh Smith, Travis Smith, Zack Marcum, Abby Miller, Tanner Marcum, Ally Miller, Sami Beth Miller, Matthew Wagner, Ryan Wagner, Tyler Wagner; great-grandchildren, Wesley Wagner and Ava Rae Marcum; brother, David Miller (Frances); sister, Mildred “Tink” Adkins (Charles); and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm on Sunday, January 5, at Immanuel Baptist Church with a service to follow.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, January 6, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Bonnell officiating.

Burial will be in the Rest Haven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society, Hope Lodge, 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.

Arrangements are by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.