Nellie June Womble Carr, 76, of Duff, TN passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Jellico Community Hospital.

She was born October 26, 1940 in Habersham, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Carr, Sr.; grandson, ​Coty Carr; father, Andrew David Womble; mother, Caroline Malicoat Womble; brothers, Ted, Robert, Charles, Winston “Buck” and George Womble; sisters, Hazel Wall, Louise Miller.

She is survived by her sons, James Thomas Carr, Jr., Jeffery Neil Carr, Sr.; daughters, Kathy Moreine Marlow, Shelia Lynn Fortner, Judy Elizabeth Gilliam, Queena Renee Carr, Karen June Smith, Misty Dawn Carr, Leah Jewel Carr; 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; brother, Dock Womble and wife Gail; sisters, Ellie Tucker, Lassie Womble Headley, ​Willie Conley and husband David; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 28, in the Harp Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial was held Sunday, January 29, in the Owens Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.