Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Neighbors’ request for extra patrols leads to arrests for trafficking LSD, marijuana

Posted On 11 Apr 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , ,

A request for extra patrols in an area off of Bacon Creek Road in Corbin resulted in Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies arresting two people on drug trafficking charges involving LSD and marijuana last Thursday morning.

Christian R. Madison, 19, and Caleb Smiley, 20, both of Corbin, were arrested after deputies found cocaine, LSD, marijuana, and THC wax, along with three guns and assorted drug paraphernalia inside a small brown building outside a residence on Denver Eaton Lane.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Local agencies work together on successful weekend water rescue

Posted On 08 Apr 2020
, By
0

‘Golden Alert’ issued for missing Rockholds teen

Posted On 03 Apr 2020
, By
0

Whitley County first responders get share of previously hoarded goods

Posted On 26 Mar 2020
, By
0

Thursday afternoon crash kills Frakes woman

Posted On 20 Mar 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal