Neighbors’ request for extra patrols leads to arrests for trafficking LSD, marijuana











A request for extra patrols in an area off of Bacon Creek Road in Corbin resulted in Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies arresting two people on drug trafficking charges involving LSD and marijuana last Thursday morning.

Christian R. Madison, 19, and Caleb Smiley, 20, both of Corbin, were arrested after deputies found cocaine, LSD, marijuana, and THC wax, along with three guns and assorted drug paraphernalia inside a small brown building outside a residence on Denver Eaton Lane.