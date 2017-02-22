By Mark White

The Whitley County Health Department has collected about 500 used hypodermic needles from drug users since its needle exchange program started about eight weeks ago, and it is largely operating on a one-on-one needle exchange rate.Martha Steele, public health director at the Whitley County Health Department, said after their initial visit, participants are informed that in order to receive more new needles they will have to bring in their old needles to the next needle exchange.