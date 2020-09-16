Need a mail-in election ballot, call Whitley County Clerk’s Office at 549-6002











Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis said plans are still being finalized for the upcoming general election, but, like the June primary election, voters will have a number of options on how to cast a ballot.

Voters who would like to have a ballot mailed out to them, may request a ballot by going online to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website, https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/abrweb/, or by contacting the county clerk’s office at (606) 549-6002.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 9.

Absentee ballots may be returned by mail, or dropped off at the clerk’s office in Williamsburg or Corbin.

Willis said, like with the primary election, there will be secure boxes at each office where ballots may be deposited.

“We had thousands of voters apply for absentee ballots,” Willis said of the primary election.

While Willis had initially sought to schedule five weeks of early in-person voting because of the high turnout expected, she said Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams have ordered three weeks across the state in order to keep it uniform.

Early voting will begin Oct. 13 and continue until Nov. 2 at both the Corbin and Williamsburg offices. In addition to the normal Monday through Friday hours, Willis said the offices will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each Saturday during that time period for voting.

“During the primary there was a about a three to four-minute turnaround for each voter, so appointments won’t be required,” Willis said.

Voters will have the option of casting a ballot in person on election day.

Willis said Whitley County High School and Corbin Primary School will again serve as voting locations.

Because of the popularity of the absentee and early voting options in the primary, Willis said voting on primary election day was down with about 700 votes cast at each of the two locations.

Again, because of the anticipated increase in turnout, Willis said there will be four check-in clerks at each location.

“We will have plenty of tables and more scanners,” Willis said.

“We may add one or two more precincts,” Willis said.

Willis emphasized one last essential deadline for anyone wishing to vote in the general election.

Oct. 5 is the deadline to register to vote to be eligible to cast a ballot in the upcoming election.

Individuals may register to vote online, and in person at the county clerk’s office.

In addition to the presidential race, the ballot will feature a number of state and local races. The U.S. Senate race between Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath, Whitley County School Board districts three, four, and five, Corbin Board of Education, Williamsburg City Council, Corbin City Commission, and the unexpired Whitley County Clerk term.

There will also be two proposed amendments to the Kentucky Constitution on the ballot.

The first would designate the rights of the victim of a crime as the case makes its way through the criminal justice system, including the right to be notified of any proceedings and to be heard by the court during any of those proceedings, the right to consult with an attorney and the Commonwealth’s attorney, and the right to protection from the accused.

The second would change the terms of Commonwealth’s Attorneys from six-years to eight years beginning in 2030, changing the terms of district court judges from four years to eight years. In addition, in order to qualify to serve as a district court judge, an individual would have to be a licensed attorney for at least eight years.