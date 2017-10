Posted On October 5, 2017 By Don Estep

Last week in this column I touched on the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. This week I will share my experience of attending it.

The convention was very good, good and not so good. The very good came with the afternoon session we attended which was a Gaither sing-along. It has gotta be good when Bill Gaither leads thousands singing familiar hymns.