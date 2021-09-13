National Guard coming to Baptist Health Corbin to aid COVID–19 efforts











Baptist Health Corbin is getting reinforcements from the Kentucky National Guard as it continues to deal with the COVID–19 surge.

Hospital officials said 15 of the 310 guard members that have been activated to support hospitals across the state will be assigned to Baptist Health Corbin beginning Tuesday.

“They will be working in a support role,” said Debbie Hardin, Marketing and Public Relations Manager at the hospital.

Hardin explained that has the number of COVID–19 patients at the hospital has increased, the hospital has been forced to pull technicians out of their roles to assist with support.

By having the guard personnel in place, those technicians will be able to return to their primary duties.

The 310 Guard members will be assigned to 21 hospitals across Kentucky.

Soldiers will assist at the following Kentucky hospitals: TJ Sampson, Glasgow; Taylor Regional, Campbellsville; Ohio County, Hartford; Manchester, Manchester; Saint Joeseph’s, London; Baptist Louisville; Baptist Hardin, Elizabethtown; Baptist Corbin, Corbin; Baptist Paducah; Baptist Lexington; Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg; Tugvalley ARH, South Williamson; Middlesboro ARH, Middlesboro; Harlan ARH, Harlan; Mercy Health Lourdes, Paducah; U of L Main Hospital, Louisville; Greenview, Bowling Green; Rockcastle Regional, Mount Vernon; Lake Cumberland, Somerset; Kentucky River Medical Center, Jackson; St. Elizabeth, Covington.

Over 100 Kentucky Guard members previously activated to support Bowling Green Medical Center, Hazard ARH, Pikeville Medical Center, and St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead will continue their efforts at those locations.