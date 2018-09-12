











Nathan Dean Chambers, 38, of Elk Valley (Pioneer), TN passed away September 2, 2018 at his home.

He was born September 16, 1979 in Oak Ridge, TN and was a member of the Mountain Ash Baptist Church since May 31, 2009.

Nathan is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Dean Chambers; grandfather, James Lee Lay; uncles, Neal Lay, Todd Lay, Danny Ray Chambers.

He is survived by his mother, Tammie Lynn Sides; sisters, Christie Hill and husband Grady, Deana Chambers; grandparents, Dean and Imogene Chambers, Jackie Lay; nephews,

Ethan and Isaac Hill, Porter Chambers; aunts, Brenda Chambers, Lisa Chambers; uncles, Michael Chambers and wife Tanya, James Lay and wife Debbie; and a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends: 6 – 7 p.m. Saturday, September 15, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the memorial service following at 7 p.m. with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.