Nathan Dean Chambers
Nathan Dean Chambers, 38, of Elk Valley (Pioneer), TN passed away September 2, 2018 at his home.
He was born September 16, 1979 in Oak Ridge, TN and was a member of the Mountain Ash Baptist Church since May 31, 2009.
Nathan is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Dean Chambers; grandfather, James Lee Lay; uncles, Neal Lay, Todd Lay, Danny Ray Chambers.
He is survived by his mother, Tammie Lynn Sides; sisters, Christie Hill and husband Grady, Deana Chambers; grandparents, Dean and Imogene Chambers, Jackie Lay; nephews,
Ethan and Isaac Hill, Porter Chambers; aunts, Brenda Chambers, Lisa Chambers; uncles, Michael Chambers and wife Tanya, James Lay and wife Debbie; and a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.
The family will receive friends: 6 – 7 p.m. Saturday, September 15, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the memorial service following at 7 p.m. with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.