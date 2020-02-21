NASCAR driver Tony Stewart coming to Corbin for grand opening of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on March 25











In an official press release, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has announced that three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart will be in town to help celebrate the grand opening of Corbin’s newest shopping destination on March 25. Read on for full details…

OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN CORBIN

Lucky Fans to Line Up for a Chance to Meet 3X NASCAR Champion Tony Stewart

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Bargain shoppers, the countdown is on for the grand opening of the newest Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store in Corbin. Ollie’s is known for unbeatable name brand closeouts in a variety of departments like books, food, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items, and more! The home of “Good Stuff Cheap” will officially open its doors at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25th. The newest Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is located off in the Tri County Shopping Center next to Burke’s in the old Winn Dixie! Bargain shoppers can explore huge deals and 250 lucky fans will have the opportunity to meet Tony Stewart.

“We are excited to open our 14th store in the great state of Kentucky,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “I couldn’t be prouder to have Tony Stewart join our team at the grand opening. He is a well-respected 3X NASCAR Champion and we’re glad that fans in Corbin and its surrounding area will have the opportunity to meet him at our grand opening.”

Folks should arrive plenty early for a chance to meet Tony Stewart. Beginning at 7:30 a.m., 250 tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis (limit one per person). At 10 a.m., ticket holders will be able to meet and have their photo taken with Tony Stewart, as well as have him autograph one piece of their own memorabilia.

Since first wheeling a go-kart in 1978 at a Westport, Indiana, racetrack, Tony Stewart went on to score 12 driving championships. His most widely-known titles are the three he scored in the NASCAR Cup Series (2002, 2005, 2011).

Championships begat championships for Stewart. The Columbus, Indiana, native came to NASCAR in 1999 by way of the IndyCar Series, where he was the series champion in 1997. And before he made his mark in Indy cars, Stewart made a name for himself in the rough-and-tumble world of the United States Auto Club (USAC). He has four USAC championships, including what at the time was an unprecedented win of USAC’s “Triple Crown.”

Along the way, Stewart has won some of the biggest races in motorsports. He is a two-time winner of the Brickyard 400 (2005, 2007), a seven-time winner of the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway (2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013) and a two-time winner of the famed Chili Bowl, an all-star Midget race at the Tulsa Expo Raceway (2002, 2007). He’s also won such famed USAC races as the Copper World Classic at Phoenix International Raceway (2000), the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway (2000) and the 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio (1995).

And before he was a race winner and championship contender, Stewart was a rookie on the rise. The Hoosier won Rookie of the Year honors in the NASCAR Cup Series (1999), the Indianapolis 500 (1996) and USAC (1991).

After a 20-year NASCAR driving career, the last 18 of which were spent in the NASCAR Cup Series, Stewart retired from his NASCAR driving duties following the 2016 season to focus on his co-ownership of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR).

Ollie’s brings about 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers. Ollie’s employs over 8,000 associates across the company.

For more information about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, visit www.ollies.us. Find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet and on Facebook.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 355 “semi-lovely” stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.