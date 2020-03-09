









Naomi “Toni” Lawson, age 90, of Toledo, passed away March 6, 2020 at Vibrant Life Assisted Living, Temperance, MI. Naomi was born January 11, 1930 in Whitley County, Kentucky to Matt and Mattie (Lawson) Croley. Naomi was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Bacon Creek Baptist Church and sang in the choir. She enjoyed cross stitching, vegetable gardening, and trips through the southern states with her husband Stanley.

In addition to her parents, Naomi was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Oran Stanley Lawson; two sisters, Janice Ruth Chewing and Audrey Siler.

She is survived by her daughter, Wanda S. (Jack) Anderson; grandson, John A. Anderson, III; and brother-in-law, Lonnie Siler.

The family will receive guests Saturday, March 14, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road, Toledo, OH (419-392-9500). Funeral services will begin Saturday at 11:00 am. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to charity of the donor’s choice in Naomi’s memory.

