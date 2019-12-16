









Ms. Naomi Baird Ivey, age 60, of Lick Fork (Pioneer), Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at her home. She was born December 12, 1958, in Jellico, Tennessee.

Naomi was preceded in death by: husband, William Bruce Ivey; parents, Sherman and Bessie Hicks Baird; brothers, Evertte Hicks, Bill Hicks, Bobby Hicks, Emmitt Baird and Paul Baird; and sister, Wilma Manis.

She is survived by: son, Robbie Ivey; daughter, April Ivey Cook and husband Jamie; daughter-in-law, Stella Ivey; grandchildren, Samantha Ivey, Kaitlyn Dople, Braden Dople, Chandler Dople and Dylan Ivey; step-grandchildren, Mariah Cook, Emily Cook, Lindsey Cook and Ethan Cook; great-grandchild, Amelia Brown; brothers, Estel Baird and wife, Donna, and Junior Baird; sisters, Shirley Kersey and husband, Tony, Bonnie Mink and husband, Owen, and Mary Muse and husband, Eddie; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Saturday, December 14, at the Harp Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Jason Ivey, Rev. Shawn Ivey and Rev. Danny Norman officiating.

Burial was held Sunday, December 15, in the Valley View Cemetery (Pioneer, Tennessee).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.