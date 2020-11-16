









Nannie Marie (Smith) Adkins, age 79, of Shelby Hurst Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin. Nannie was born on July 3, 1941 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Mart and Edna (Barnhill) Smith. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Paul Adkins and a son, David Adkins. Nannie was a member of Mt. Ash Baptist Church and a supporter of Wolf Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by three sons, Robert Morgan Adkins (Nancy) of Utica, New York, Richard Martin Adkins (Teresa) of Taylor, Michigan and Michael Timothy Adkins (Victoria Leslie) of Williamsburg; eight grandchildren, Natoshya Hodges (Jeff), Caitlin Sieloff (Anthony), Zarah Adkins (Brandon Douglas), Elizabeth Creech (Tyler), Kaprina Adkins, Agnes Kellogg, Crystal Adkins and Emily Adkins; seven great-grandchildren, Mason Hodges, Kale Hodges, Emmett Adkins, Mia Creech, Bentley Creech, Xander Creech and Arianna Gerstner; sister, Evalee Rains (Arthur McKiddy) of Williamsburg; brother, Arnold Smith (Judy) of Williamsburg; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 17, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 18, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter and Rev. Billy Woodward officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Rains Cemetery on Dal Road, Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.