









Nannie Hays, age 67, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at her home. She was born November 4, 1953 in Williamsburg, Ky., to the late George and Opal Johnson Hays. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George W. “Bud” Hays.

She was a teacher at Williamsburg Independent School, Main Street Director for the City of Williamsburg, and a member of First Baptist Church.

She is survived by a brother, Tom Hays (Joan) of Newark, Ohio; sister-in-law, Joyce Hays Meadors (Jim) of Rockholds, Ky.; two nieces, Elaine Ruiz and Hila Rose; four nephews, Brad Hays, Craig Hays, Kevin Hays and Aaron Hays; several great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 28, at First Baptist Church of Williamsburg with Rev. Rob Powers officiating. Interment will be in the Highland Park Cemetery Davis Addition.

Visitation will be at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, April 27, at the Ellison Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Brad Hays, Kevin Hays, Aaron Hays, Jim Meadors, John Bundy and Maik Maurer.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.