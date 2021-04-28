Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Nannie Hays was ‘all about the big orange’

Posted On 28 Apr 2021
Nannie Hays wore many hats during her lifetime ranging from a teacher and band director at Williamsburg Independent School to being the town’s first Main Street Director and a longtime member of Refuge Ridge, a wolf dog rescue facility in Whitley County.

Nannie Hays is seen hanging out at a Williamsburg block party with several friends.

