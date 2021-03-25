









Nannie Hamblin, age 87 of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 8, 1933 in Whitley County, KY to the late Marlin and Hazel Prewitt Dale.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Hamblin; a son, Daniel Hamblin; and a sister, Trula Hamblin.

She is survived by three children, David Nelson Hamblin of Somerset, Ky., Dennis William Hamblin and Don Hamblin, both of Williamsburg, Ky.; six grandchildren, Stephanie Burton Hamblin (Chris), David Hamblin, Donnie Hamblin, Ashley Hamblin Atwood (Tim), Hannah Hamblin and Zachary Hamblin; six great-grandchildren, Joplin, Tripp, Realynn, River, Maddy and Draven; one sister, Josephine Webb (Raymond) of Ohio; special niece, Patty Prewitt of Williamsburg, Ky.; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Graveside service was held on Saturday, March 20, at Piney Grove Cemetery with Rev. Lester Cox officiating. Interment followed in the Piney Grove Cemetery.

There was no visitation.

