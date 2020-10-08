









Nannie Early, age 58, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her home. She was born February 21, 1962 in Williamsburg, KY to the late Tom and Beddie Shears Brown. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Geebie Wayne Early; three brothers, Henry McVay, George McVay, Sr., and Cleo McVay; and one sister, Brenda McVay.

She is survived by five sisters, Berthia Jones of Williamsburg, KY, Ettia Lee Davis of Rockholds, KY, Evelyn Lay of GA, Cleda Caddell of Williamsburg, KY, and Linda Baker of Williamsburg, KY; six brothers, Steve McVay, Jr. of Williamsburg, KY, Allen McVay of Toledo, OH, Robert McVay of Williamsburg, KY, Tommie McVay of Williamsburg, KY, Emmanuel McVay of Williamsburg, KY, and Clayton Brown of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 9, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Marion Cook officiating.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Friday at Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.