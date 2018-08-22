











Nancy Walp Lowe, 74, passed away, August 13, 2018 at her family residence in Rocky Top, TN.

She was born August 11, 1944 in Campbell County, TN. and was preceded in death by her father, Earl Walp; mother, Letha Lay Walp; brother, Carl Walp, Sr.

She is survived by a brother, Charles Walp; sister, Thelma Brantley and husband Boyd; niece, Renada Wallace and Roger; nephew, Carl Walp, Jr.; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends & family to mourn her passing.

The funeral was held Saturday, August 18 at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Yancey and Rev. David Napier officiating.

Burial was held Sunday, August 19, in the Valley View Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.