Nancy Mitchell was Corbin’s first female Vice Mayor











A trailblazer for women in business and leadership in southern Kentucky has passed away.

Nancy Clouse Mitchell, 73, of Corbin, died Sunday.

In 1976, she established Mitchell Tax & Accounting in Corbin where she worked tirelessly until her retirement in 2013.

Mitchell was the first woman ever elected to the Corbin City Commission, and simultaneously served two terms as Vice Mayor of Corbin.

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus noted that Mitchell would be missed.

“I have known Nancy my entire life and she was just a ray of sunshine. She was so strong and fought her battle with dignity and grace. She paved the way for women like myself and Allison Moore to step out and run for public office in our city. I pray for Bob, her family and her countless friends as they navigate this huge loss,” Razmus said Tuesday.

Mitchell dedicated eight years as a trustee for Union College, eight years as a member of the Kentucky Board of Tax Appeals, and 12 years as a member of the KCEOC Community Action Partnership’s Board of Directors.

She was also one of the first female members of the Corbin Kiwanis Club.

Sharing in her husband Bob’s deeply-rooted passion for politics, Mitchell served as Vice President of the Kentucky Federation of Republican Women, Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Knox County for 16 years, and Treasurer of Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District Lincoln Club.

In 2012, Bob and Nancy were jointly inducted into the Fifth District Lincoln Club Hall of Fame.

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Nancy Mitchell, a friend of mine who left an incredible impact on her Southeastern Kentucky home. Nancy was a pioneer, becoming among the first women to serve in leadership roles in her community, including as Corbin’s first female city commissioner and vice mayor. She brought business savvy and tenacity to everything she did, and I know Knox County will miss her dearly,” U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell wrote of Nancy Mitchell’s passing.

“I had the opportunity to know Nancy during her long career and was always struck by her boundless energy. Alongside founding her own small business, she volunteered with the Kiwanis, served in city government, led civic groups, and helped organize area Republicans. Few people find the time to do just one of these great things; she did them all. The only thing that eclipsed Nancy’s love for public service was her devotion to her family. Alongside her husband Bob, Nancy raised two great daughters, Stephanie and Jenny, and was a loving Nana to four grandchildren. Elaine and I share our deepest condolences with the Mitchell family and will hold them in our prayers.”

She is survived by Bob, her loving husband of 54 years, and two daughters: Stephanie Mitchell Alsip, of Louisville, and Jenny (Jeff) Barnett, of Corbin.

Funeral visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, starting at noon at Hart Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home and entombment will follow at Mitchell Cemetery in Corbin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Nancy Mitchell to Calvary Baptist Church at 96 Calvary Church Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

For more obituary information, see page A-9 in this week’s edition of the News Journal.