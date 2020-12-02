









Nancy Jane Smith, 62, of Lake Leelanau, Michigan, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at home.

Nancy was born Oct. 16, 1958 in Ispheming, MI the daughter of Joseph and Marjorie (Johnson) Sylvester. On September 4th, 1993 at Albuquerque she married Brook D. Smith who survives.

Nancy comes from humble beginnings raised in the Upper Peninsula mining town of Negaunee. Feeling average; she worked twice as hard to achieve excellent grades, was in the Honor Society and ROTC programs. She became an ordained minister and has always had a deep love for God and Jesus.

She raised two sons and at sometimes as single mother working two jobs to support her family. Nancy was a superb waitress, a banker, production worker, amateur radio operator, jewelry crafter and manager.

While always working full time she managed to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix. With this degree she entered the upper management world of Wal-Mart and was the Loss Prevention Manager for the Wal-Mart London Kentucky Grocery Distribution facility where she was responsible for the protection of all assets and safety of over 900 employees. Nancy was a member of the London Kentucky Rotary Club.

Nancy is fondly remembered by the London community for her 10 years of dedication presented from her sincere loving caring heart. Sadly, disease caused the end of her career and caused disability.

Pain never stopped Nancy from a challenge; and she accepted an opportunity to spread the Scriptures in the jungles of Costa Rica along with most of her family. After a few years she returned to her home in Kentucky, but yearned to return home, up north, and be with best friends.

A few years ago she moved back to the land she loved and became a resident of Lake Leelanau. She loved the comfort, peace, safety and beauty all available from her favorite room overlooking the Lake Leelanau narrows. Nancy is loved and missed by many Messianic worshipers in Leelanau County.

Nancy’s many health problems progressed and created pain that most would choose to not live through. Her Heavenly Father provided her the strength and comfort to carry on. She was a member of the Olive Branch Messianic Congregation in London, Kentucky and she was loved by each member. Her dedication to deep Scripture studies provided her with an impressive multi-level understanding of Hebraic culture, history and context of the Holy word, the Torah.

Nancy practiced the spiritual instruction taught in the Torah to prepare for transition into the spiritual realm. She lived a clean kosher lifestyle and honored the many commandments. One could say she lived her life with one foot in our physical world and one in the spiritual world prepared to be accepted into Jesus loving arms.

When Nancy passed away, there is no doubt she was greeted by loving friends and relatives that had left us before her. Her good works are being rewarded and honored in Heaven, which is truly where she belongs.

Nancy is severely missed by those who survived her and most that knew her.

Nancy is survived by her husband, a son, Randy J. (Gwen) Smith, a granddaughter, Veronica Smith; and three siblings, Kathleen (Mike) Araudi, Joseph Sylvester and David (Son Mi) Sylvester.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a twin sister, Linda K. Harwick and a son, Zachary P.J. Davis.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at East Leland Cemetery.

Nancy loved flowers but would have preferred donations to one of these worthy causes:

http://www.thecreationgospel.com/donate

http://www.thecreationgospel.com/orphanage

Please share condolences with Nancy’s family at www.martinson.info.

Arrangements are with the Martinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Leelanau.