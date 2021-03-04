









Nancy Harris, 65, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence, KY. She is survived by her husband, James Harris.

Funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 6, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6-9 pm Friday, March 5, at the funeral home.

Please remember to wear a face covering and to social distance following COVID-19 guidelines. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.