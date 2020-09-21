









Nancy Faye Barton, age 69, of Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.

She was born on April 7, 1951 in London, Kentucky to the late Parks and Maude (White) Smith. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, George Barton; son, Larry Baron; brothers, Don and Oscar Smith; and sisters, Linnie Inman and Patsy Childers.

Nancy was a member of Liberty Free Pentecostal church. She loved spending time in her garden and her flowers.

She is survived by her son, Brandon Lee Barton of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Joseph Cameron Barton and Emberly Jean Barton; brother, Parks “Larry” Smith (Vicki) of Williamsburg; sister, Bonnie Richardson of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, September 23, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 23, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Caddell officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.