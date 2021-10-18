









Nancy Cordelia (Sullivan) Partin passed away peacefully on October 17, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on June 12, 1933 and was 88 years old. Nancy was a member of Mt. Ash Baptist Church. Nancy’s greatest love was for the Lord and her family. Nancy was a caring wife, mother, mamaw, aunt and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Elbert Partin; infant son, Keith Partin; father, Garrett Sullivan; mother, Verna Sullivan; brother, Nathan Sullivan; sister, Flora Hill Faulkner and infant great-great grandson, Brody Helton.

She is survived by her children, Robert Partin, Linda Bryant and Kenny Partin (Joyce); grandchildren, Claudia Anderson (Aaron), Angie Burgan (Bobby), Robert Michael Partin and Steven Partin; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Anderson (Jennifer), Allyson Anderson, Elizabeth Anderson, Emily Anderson, Gage Partin, Clarissa Helton (Michael), and Bobby Burgan (Brittney); great-great grandchildren, Braxton and Chase Helton, Kyler and Jensen Burgan, Kaylee Bunch and Kensley Anderson; many special nieces, nephews and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 19, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester, Rev. Billy Carpenter and Rev. Boyd Bingham officiating. She will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in the Partin Cemetery on Boyd Bend Road in Williamsburg. Steven Partin, Robert Michael Partin, Aaron Anderson, Nicholas Anderson, Bobby E. Burgan, Allan Rice, Bobby D. Burgan will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Gage Partin and Michael Helton.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.