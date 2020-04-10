









Nancy Caroline Daniel, age 87, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was a long time member at First Baptist Church in Corbin where she worked for over 30 years in the nursery.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William Thomas Daniel, and by her parents, Joseph Norvell and Mary Bruce Pittman Norvell.

She is survived by her children, Dr. William T. Daniel II and wife Rebecca, Dr. Greg Daniel and wife Sandy, and Dr. Terri Chumbley and husband Brent; grandchildren, Emily Daniel George and husband Ben, Dr. Jennifer Taylor and husband Roger, and Joe Daniel and wife Beth, Dr. Allison Chumbley, and Alex Chumbley; great-grandchildren, Basil, Olive, Willow, and Lily; and by a sister, Patricia Norvell Snoots and husband Wynne of Dallas, TX.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service will be held privately.

Friends wishing to send flowers may still so by contacting a local flower shop, or in lieu of flowers they may make a donation in her memory to the First Baptist Church Nursery.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.