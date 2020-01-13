









Nancy Belle Mays, age 81, of Powers Branch Road, Barbourville, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, January 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on October 5, 1938 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late Jim and Fleda (Mullis) Powers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Donald Gene Mays; sister, Millie Hills; and brothers, H.D. Powers and Caleb Powers.

Nancy loved spending time outside fishing and watching birds with her grandchildren whom she loved spending time with.

She is survived by three children, Rosie Miller, Ronnie Mays (Denise) and Kathern Buttery (Calvin) of Barbourville; five grandchildren, Russell Miller, R.J. Mays, Samantha Mays, Tosha Murry and William Mays; five great-grandchildren, Logan Mays, Aubree Mays, Annrose Murry, Harley Murry and Kyson Rickett; sister, Rosie Curnutt of Barbourville; special friend, “Waggie” of many years; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 14, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 15, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Elmo Kelly officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Powers Family Cemetery on Powers Branch Road, Barbourville.

