Naked Corbin man arrested in South Laurel motel room
A Corbin duo is behind bars in the Laurel County Detention Center after the man allegedly fled police on foot and ran into a southern Laurel County motel room where he allegedly hit in a bathroom naked along with a clothed female, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department.
About 12:05 p.m. Monday, Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested Steven L. Lynch, 23, of Collins Lane, at a location about 10 miles south of London off Ky. 770.
Grigsby was dispatched to a complaint about an intoxicated person allegedly leaving pill bottles in the window at a business there, according to a sheriff’s department release.
When he arrived at the scene, Grigsby observed Lynch walking away from the business, and when Lynch saw the deputy, he fled on foot westbound, according to the release.
Grigsby chased Lynch across the interstate bridge several hundred yards to a motel located off Ky. 770 where Lynch ran into a room.
After Grigsby and other deputies couldn’t get anyone from the room to open the door, management opened it for deputies. They were met by a woman inside the room, who failed to cooperate with deputies, according to the release.
Both the female subject and Lynch were found in the bathroom of the motel room.
While Lynch was completely unclothed, the clothing lying on the floor was the same clothing worn by the suspect that fled Deputy Grigsby, the release stated.
Lynch allegedly briefly struggled with deputies before being taken into custody.
The room was rented to Lynch, who had an outstanding Whitley County bench warrant for his arrest on a charge of failure to appear in district court on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass.
Grigsby also charged Lynch with second-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest in connection with Monday’s incident.
The woman in the motel room, Latasha R. Bryant, 28, of Oak Grove Church Road, was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.
Deputies Jamie Etherton, Joey Robinson and Landry Collett, Detective Gary Mehler and Bailiff Roy Ball assisted with the investigation.